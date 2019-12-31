Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled to a win over Chicago State on Monday in men’s regional college basketball action.

Missouri (8-4): Torrence Watson scored 24 points on 8/13 shooting from 3 to lead Missouri in a 91-33 win over Chicago State (4-11). Dru Smith added 14 points and seven assists, and Mark Smith put in 13 points for the Tigers.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 83 Jackson State 57

Oklahoma 91 UT Rio Grande Valley 72

Texas 89 High Point 58

TCU 87 George Mason 53

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 94 Caldwell College 49

Big East Conference 

Villanova 68 Xavier 62

Seton Hall 74 DePaul 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Indiana State 68 Southern Illinois 56

Loyola Chicago 66 Valparaiso 63

Southeastern Conference  

Stetson 63 South Carolina 56

Georgia 78 Austin Peay 48

Mississippi State 96 Kent State 68

Texas A&M 58 Texas Southern 55

Vanderbilt 76 Davidson 71