(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled to a win over Chicago State on Monday in men’s regional college basketball action.
Missouri (8-4): Torrence Watson scored 24 points on 8/13 shooting from 3 to lead Missouri in a 91-33 win over Chicago State (4-11). Dru Smith added 14 points and seven assists, and Mark Smith put in 13 points for the Tigers.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 83 Jackson State 57
Oklahoma 91 UT Rio Grande Valley 72
Texas 89 High Point 58
TCU 87 George Mason 53
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 94 Caldwell College 49
Big East Conference
Villanova 68 Xavier 62
Seton Hall 74 DePaul 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Indiana State 68 Southern Illinois 56
Loyola Chicago 66 Valparaiso 63
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 91 Chicago State 33
Stetson 63 South Carolina 56
Georgia 78 Austin Peay 48
Mississippi State 96 Kent State 68
Texas A&M 58 Texas Southern 55
Vanderbilt 76 Davidson 71