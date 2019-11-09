KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Creighton lost in the Big East Tournament while Drake lost to undefeated Missouri State in men's regional college soccer action.

Creighton (8-7-2): Creighton lost to Butler in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament, 1-0.

Drake (7-8-1 overall, 4-5-1 MVC): Drake’s Liam Wilson found an equalizer in the 41st minute, but Missouri State (16-0-0, 10-0-0) stayed undefeated with a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference Tournament — First Round 

Ohio State 1 Rutgers 0

Big East Conference Tournament — First Round 

Butler 1 Creighton 0

Providence 3 Marquette 0

Missouri Valley Conference

Missouri State 3 Drake 1

Bradley 2 Evansville 1

Loyola 3 Valparaiso 0

Summit League 

Western Illinois 2 Oral Roberts 1

Denver 3 Fort Wayne 1

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Summit League Tournament - Championship  

South Dakota State 2 Denver 1 — 2 OT/SO