(KMAland) -- Creighton took a draw with Georgetown in men's college soccer action on Wednesday.
Creighton (8-6-2 overall, 4-4-1 Big East): Creighton and Georgetown (14-1-2, 7-0-2) shared a 1-1 draw in Big East Conference action. Paul Kruse had a career-high nine saves for the Jays, which clinched the No. 4 seed in the Big East Tournament. Creighton’s only goal of the match was from Yudai Tashiro in the 61st minute.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 Georgetown 1 — 2 OT
Butler 2 Xavier 1
Marquette 1 DePaul 0
Villanova 1 Seton Hall 0
Providence 2 St. John’s 0