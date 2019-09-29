Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton nabbed a second straight Big East win in men's regional soccer action on Saturday.

Creighton (6-2-1, 2-0-0): Charles Auguste scored the only goal of the game, and Creighton beat Villanova 1-0. Collin Valdivia had one save and finished with a clean sheet for the Jays.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 0 Ohio State 0

Big East Conference 

Creighton 1 Villanova 0

Georgetown 2 Providence 1

Seton Hall 2 DePaul 1

St. John’s 1 Butler 0

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 6 Fort Fort Wayne 0

Eastern Illinois 0 Denver 0 

Northern Illinois 2 Western Illinois 1