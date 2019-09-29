(KMAland) -- Creighton nabbed a second straight Big East win in men's regional soccer action on Saturday.
Creighton (6-2-1, 2-0-0): Charles Auguste scored the only goal of the game, and Creighton beat Villanova 1-0. Collin Valdivia had one save and finished with a clean sheet for the Jays.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 0 Ohio State 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 Villanova 0
Georgetown 2 Providence 1
Seton Hall 2 DePaul 1
St. John’s 1 Butler 0
Summit League
Oral Roberts 6 Fort Fort Wayne 0
Eastern Illinois 0 Denver 0
Northern Illinois 2 Western Illinois 1