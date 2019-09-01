(KMAland) -- Creighton men's soccer lost a tight battle with a nationally ranked foe on Sunday.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 1 UIC 0
Northwestern 1 Pittsburgh 0
Wisconsin 2 UAB 1
Big East Conference
Wake Forest 1 Creighton 0
Vermont 1 DePaul 0
UC Davis 0 Marquette 0
St. John’s 1 NC State 0 -- 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola 1 Northern Illinois 0
Summit League
California Baptist 4 Fort Wayne 0
Wisconsin-Green Bay 3 Western Illinois 1