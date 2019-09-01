Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton men's soccer lost a tight battle with a nationally ranked foe on Sunday.

Creighton (0-1): Creighton dropped a 1-0 final to Wake Forest on Sunday.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference

Ohio State 1 UIC 0

Northwestern 1 Pittsburgh 0

Wisconsin 2 UAB 1

Big East Conference

Wake Forest 1 Creighton 0

Vermont 1 DePaul 0

UC Davis 0 Marquette 0

St. John’s 1 NC State 0 -- 2 OT

Missouri Valley Conference

Loyola 1 Northern Illinois 0

Summit League

California Baptist 4 Fort Wayne 0

Wisconsin-Green Bay 3 Western Illinois 1

