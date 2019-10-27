KMAland Soccer

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha both lost in conference play on Saturday in regional soccer action.

Creighton (7-6-1 overall, 3-4-0 Big East): Yudai Tashiro scored both of Creighton’s goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Providence (10-5-0, 4-3-0). The Friars scored a golden goal in the 98th minute during the overtime period.

Omaha (3-7-3 overall, 2-1-1 Summit): Omaha lost a 2-0 decision in Summit League play to Denver.

COMPLETE MEN’S SOCCER REGIONAL SCOREBOARD

Big East Conference 

Providence 3 Creighton 2 — OT

Xavier 1 DePaul 0

Georgetown 3 Marquette 0

St. John’s 1 Seton Hall 1 — 2 OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 2 Evansville 1

Summit League 

Denver 2 Omaha 0

Oral Roberts 3 Central Arkansas 1

Western Illinois 2 Eastern Illinois 1