(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha both lost in conference play on Saturday in regional soccer action.
Creighton (7-6-1 overall, 3-4-0 Big East): Yudai Tashiro scored both of Creighton’s goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Providence (10-5-0, 4-3-0). The Friars scored a golden goal in the 98th minute during the overtime period.
Omaha (3-7-3 overall, 2-1-1 Summit): Omaha lost a 2-0 decision in Summit League play to Denver.
COMPLETE MEN’S SOCCER REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Providence 3 Creighton 2 — OT
Xavier 1 DePaul 0
Georgetown 3 Marquette 0
St. John’s 1 Seton Hall 1 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 2 Evansville 1
Summit League
Denver 2 Omaha 0
Oral Roberts 3 Central Arkansas 1
Western Illinois 2 Eastern Illinois 1