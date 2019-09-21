Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton opened conference play with a tight win over Marquette on Friday in regional men's soccer.

Creighton (4-2-1, 1-0-0): Creighton opened Big East play with a 1-0 win over Marquette. Daniel Espeleta found the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on an assist by Younes Boudadi and Dominic Briggs. Collin Valdivia had a career-high eight saves and a clean sheet in the win.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 3 Wisconsin 1

Northwestern 3 Maryland 1 

Western Michigan 1 Michigan State 0

Big East Conference 

Creighton 1 Marquette 0

Villanova 0 DePaul 0 — 2 OT

St. John’s 3 Xavier 1

Georgetown 3 Butler 0

Providence 1 Seton Hall 0

Summit League 

Northern Illinois 3 Fort Wayne 1