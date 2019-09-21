(KMAland) -- Creighton opened conference play with a tight win over Marquette on Friday in regional men's soccer.
Creighton (4-2-1, 1-0-0): Creighton opened Big East play with a 1-0 win over Marquette. Daniel Espeleta found the game-winning goal in the 86th minute on an assist by Younes Boudadi and Dominic Briggs. Collin Valdivia had a career-high eight saves and a clean sheet in the win.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 3 Wisconsin 1
Northwestern 3 Maryland 1
Western Michigan 1 Michigan State 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 Marquette 0
Villanova 0 DePaul 0 — 2 OT
St. John’s 3 Xavier 1
Georgetown 3 Butler 0
Providence 1 Seton Hall 0
Summit League
Northern Illinois 3 Fort Wayne 1