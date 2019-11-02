(KMAland) -- Creighton won in double overtime, and Omaha lost to nationally-ranked Oral Roberts in men's soccer action on Saturday.
Creighton (8-6-1 overall, 4-4-0 Big East): Creighton won a 2-1 double overtime battle with Butler (9-6-1, 3-4-1) on a golden goal by Jake Ashford. Yudai Tashiro also scored in the 26th minute to tie the match.
Omaha (3-8-3 overall, 2-2-1 Summit): Omaha lost 3-0 to No. 24 Oral Roberts (13-2-0, 4-0-0).
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 2 Butler 1 — 2 OT
Georgetown 2 Villanova 0
Providence 2 Xavier 1
St. John’s 4 DePaul 2
Seton Hall 2 Marquette 1
Summit League
Oral Roberts 3 Omaha 0
Eastern Illinois 1 Fort Wayne 0
Rhode Island 2 Denver 1 — OT