(KMAland) -- Creighton drew with North Carolina while Omaha and Drake both lost in men's regional college soccer action on Friday.
Creighton (0-0-1): Creighton and North Carolina played to a 2-2 draw on Friday to open the season. Yudai Tashiro and Dominic Briggs scored one goal each for the Bluejays.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha took a 1-0 loss to California to open the season on Friday.
Drake (0-1): Drake took a 4-1 loss to Oral Roberts, getting their lone goal from Leroy Ensuguzi.
MEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 0 SIU-Edwardsville 0
UCLA 1 Northwestern 0
CSUN 4 Ohio State 3
Stanford 5 Penn State 0
Florida Gulf Coast 4 Michigan 3
Indiana 3 Pittsburgh 2
UC Davis 2 Wisconsin 0
Big East Conference
Georgetown 3 Syracuse 1
Villanova 5 Delaware 0
DePaul 2 Northern Illinois 1
Seton Hall 6 Central Connecticut 0
St. John’s 2 Appalachian State 0
Providence 4 UMass Lowell 0
Butler 2 Western Michigan 1
Xavier 2 Akron 0
Marquette 2 UAB 1 — OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola 2 Vermont 1
Evansville 3 Eastern Illinois 1
Belmont 0 Bradley 0
Green Bay 1 Valparaiso 1
Summit League
California 1 Omaha 0
Marshall 3 Fort Wayne 0
Oral Roberts 4 Drake 1
Milwaukee 3 Western Illinois 2
Washington 2 Denver 1