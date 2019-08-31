NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Creighton drew with North Carolina while Omaha and Drake both lost in men's regional college soccer action on Friday.

Creighton (0-0-1): Creighton and North Carolina played to a 2-2 draw on Friday to open the season. Yudai Tashiro and Dominic Briggs scored one goal each for the Bluejays. 

Omaha (0-1): Omaha took a 1-0 loss to California to open the season on Friday.

Drake (0-1): Drake took a 4-1 loss to Oral Roberts, getting their lone goal from Leroy Ensuguzi. 

MEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 0 SIU-Edwardsville 0

UCLA 1 Northwestern 0

CSUN 4 Ohio State 3

Stanford 5 Penn State 0

Florida Gulf Coast 4 Michigan 3

Indiana 3 Pittsburgh 2

UC Davis 2 Wisconsin 0

Big East Conference  

Creighton 2 North Carolina 2

Georgetown 3 Syracuse 1

Villanova 5 Delaware 0

DePaul 2 Northern Illinois 1

Seton Hall 6 Central Connecticut 0

St. John’s 2 Appalachian State 0

Providence 4 UMass Lowell 0

Butler 2 Western Michigan 1

Xavier 2 Akron 0

Marquette 2 UAB 1 — OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Oral Roberts 4 Drake 1

Loyola 2 Vermont 1

Evansville 3 Eastern Illinois 1

Belmont 0 Bradley 0

Green Bay 1 Valparaiso 1

Summit League 

California 1 Omaha 0

Marshall 3 Fort Wayne 0

Evansville 3 Eastern Illinois 1

Oral Roberts 4 Drake 1

Milwaukee 3 Western Illinois 2

Washington 2 Denver 1

Tags