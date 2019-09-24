(KMAland) -- The Creighton men's soccer team scored a double overtime win over Tulsa on Tuesday.
Creighton (5-2-1): Yudai Tashiro scored a golden goal for Creighton in a 4-3 overtime win over Tulsa. Luke Haakenson added a pair of goals, and Daniel Espeleta also scored in the win for Creighton.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Butler 2 Indiana 1
Notre Dame 1 Michigan State 0
West Virginia 4 Ohio State 1
Rutgers 2 Saint Peter’s 1
Northwestern 2 UIC 1
Marquette 2 Wisconsin 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 4 Tulsa 3 — 2 OT
Villanova 1 George Washington 0
Xavier 1 IUPUI 0
Seton Hall 4 NJIT 1
Butler 2 Indiana 1
Louisville 1 Georgetown 0
DePaul 1 Oakland 0
Marquette 2 Wisconsin 0
Summit League
Eastern Illinois 3 Belmont 2 — OT
Wright State 3 Fort Wayne 1