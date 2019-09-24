NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men's soccer team scored a double overtime win over Tulsa on Tuesday.

Creighton (5-2-1): Yudai Tashiro scored a golden goal for Creighton in a 4-3 overtime win over Tulsa. Luke Haakenson added a pair of goals, and Daniel Espeleta also scored in the win for Creighton.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Butler 2 Indiana 1

Notre Dame 1 Michigan State 0

West Virginia 4 Ohio State 1

Rutgers 2 Saint Peter’s 1

Northwestern 2 UIC 1

Marquette 2 Wisconsin 0

Big East Conference 

Creighton 4 Tulsa 3 — 2 OT

Villanova 1 George Washington 0

Xavier 1 IUPUI 0

Seton Hall 4 NJIT 1

Louisville 1 Georgetown 0

DePaul 1 Oakland 0

Summit League 

Eastern Illinois 3 Belmont 2 — OT

Wright State 3 Fort Wayne 1