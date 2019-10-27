(KMAland) -- Drake picked up a Missouri Valley Conference draw on Sunday in men's regional soccer action.
Drake (7-7-1 overall, 4-4-1 MVC): Drake and Loyola (8-3-3) shared a 3-3 draw. Leroy Enzugusi scored his seventh goal of the season to open the scoring in the 21st minute. Austin Smythe scored for the third and fourth time this season in the 44th and 87th minutes.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Butler 1 Villanova 0 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Loyola-Chicago 3 — 2 OT
Bradley 1 Valparaiso 0