(KMAland) -- Drake won, Omaha tied and Creighton lost in men's regional college soccer action Saturday.
Creighton (6-5-1 overall, 2-3-0 Big East): Creighton dropped a 2-0 decision to St. John’s (12-1-0, 5-0-0).
Omaha (3-6-3 overall, 2-0-1 Summit): Omaha and Eastern Illinois (4-7-2, 0-1-2) shared a scoreless draw. Jeremy Pollard had three saves and recorded his second shutout of the season.
Drake (7-6-0 overall, 4-3-0 MVC): The Bulldogs won 2-0 over Evansville (2-9-1, 0-6-0) behind goals from Leroy Ensuguzi and Istvan Wilhelms. Luke Anderson nabbed three saves and posted the clean sheet.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 3 Ohio State 1
Penn State 2 Wisconsin 1
Big East Conference
St. John’s 2 Creighton 0
Butler 4 Seton Hall 0
Georgetown 1 Xavier 0
Marquette 1 Villanova 0
DePaul 2 Providence 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 2 Evansville 0
Missouri State 2 Bradley 1
Valparaiso 2 Milwaukee 0
Summit League
Omaha 0 Eastern Illinois 0
Western Illinois 2 Fort Wayne 0
Oral Roberts 1 Denver 0