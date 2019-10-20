Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake won, Omaha tied and Creighton lost in men's regional college soccer action Saturday.

Creighton (6-5-1 overall, 2-3-0 Big East): Creighton dropped a 2-0 decision to St. John’s (12-1-0, 5-0-0). 

Omaha (3-6-3 overall, 2-0-1 Summit): Omaha and Eastern Illinois (4-7-2, 0-1-2) shared a scoreless draw. Jeremy Pollard had three saves and recorded his second shutout of the season. 

Drake (7-6-0 overall, 4-3-0 MVC): The Bulldogs won 2-0 over Evansville (2-9-1, 0-6-0) behind goals from Leroy Ensuguzi and Istvan Wilhelms. Luke Anderson nabbed three saves and posted the clean sheet.

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 3 Ohio State 1

Penn State 2 Wisconsin 1

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 2 Creighton 0

Butler 4 Seton Hall 0

Georgetown 1 Xavier 0

Marquette 1 Villanova 0

DePaul 2 Providence 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 2 Evansville 0

Missouri State 2 Bradley 1

Valparaiso 2 Milwaukee 0

Summit League 

Omaha 0 Eastern Illinois 0

Western Illinois 2 Fort Wayne 0

Oral Roberts 1 Denver 0