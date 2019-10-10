Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake men's soccer grabbed a Missouri Valley Conference win on Wednesday.

Drake (6-5-0, 3-2-0 MVC): Erik Fahner scored the lone goal for Drake in a 1-0 win over Evansville (2-7-1, 0-4-0) in a MissouriV alley Conference game called in the 78th minute due to inclement weather.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 0 Kentucky 0

Michigan 1 Detroit Mercy 0

Loyola 2 Northwestern 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 1 Evansville 0

Missouri State 3 Bradley 0