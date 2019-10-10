(KMAland) -- Drake men's soccer grabbed a Missouri Valley Conference win on Wednesday.
Drake (6-5-0, 3-2-0 MVC): Erik Fahner scored the lone goal for Drake in a 1-0 win over Evansville (2-7-1, 0-4-0) in a MissouriV alley Conference game called in the 78th minute due to inclement weather.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 0 Kentucky 0
Michigan 1 Detroit Mercy 0
Loyola 2 Northwestern 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 1 Evansville 0
Missouri State 3 Bradley 0