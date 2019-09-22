(KMAland) -- The Omaha and Drake men were winners in regional men's college soccer action on Saturday.
Omaha (1-4-2): Andreas Hermansson and Marcos Bautista each scored goals for Omaha in a 2-1 win over Air Force.
Drake (4-3-0, 1-0-0): Drake won their third straight, taking a 2-0 win over Bradley to open Missouri Valley Conference play. Austin Smythe scored in the 19th minute, and Leroy Ensuguzi put in another in the 52nd minute.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 1 Rutgers 1 — 2 OT
Penn State 2 Ohio State 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 2 Bradley 0
Summit League
Omaha 2 Air Force 1
Oral Roberts 4 SIUE 3 — OT
SMU 2 Denver 1 — OT
Kansas City 2 Western Illinois 0