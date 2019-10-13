Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha picked up a Summit League win in men's regional college soccer action on Saturday.

Omaha (3-6-2, 2-0-0 Summit): Gonzalo Ledesma scored in the 73rd minute in a 1-0 Summit League win over Fort Wayne (3-10-0, 0-2-0). Jeremy Pollard finished with the clean sheet in goal for the Mavs.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Cleveland State 3 Ohio State 2

Penn State 3 Northwestern 2

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 4 Villanova 0

Providence 2 Marquette 0

DePaul 2 Butler 2 — OT

Summit League 

Omaha 1 Fort Wayne 0

Western Illinois 4 Denver 3