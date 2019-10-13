(KMAland) -- Omaha picked up a Summit League win in men's regional college soccer action on Saturday.
Omaha (3-6-2, 2-0-0 Summit): Gonzalo Ledesma scored in the 73rd minute in a 1-0 Summit League win over Fort Wayne (3-10-0, 0-2-0). Jeremy Pollard finished with the clean sheet in goal for the Mavs.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Cleveland State 3 Ohio State 2
Penn State 3 Northwestern 2
Big East Conference
St. John’s 4 Villanova 0
Providence 2 Marquette 0
DePaul 2 Butler 2 — OT
Summit League
Omaha 1 Fort Wayne 0
Western Illinois 4 Denver 3