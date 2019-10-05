(KMAland) -- Omaha was a winner while Drake took a loss in regional men’s soccer action from Saturday.
Omaha (3-6-2, 2-0-0): Omaha scored a 3-1 win over Western Illinois (0-12-0, 0-2-0), getting goals from Miguel Gomez, Andreas Hermansson and Aaron Uribe and assists out of Martin Veys, Cole Nelson and Gonzalo Ledesma.
Drake (5-5-0, 2-2-0): Bradley (3-3-3, 2-1-1) found a goal on a corner kick in the 55th minute to take a 1-0 win over Drake. Luke Anderson had four saves and gave up just the one gal in 90 minutes.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 2 Cal State Fullerton 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 1 Drake 0
Missouri State 4 Evansville 0
SIUE 3 Valparaiso 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 Western Illinois 1
Oral Roberts 2 Eastern Illinois 0