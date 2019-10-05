Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha was a winner while Drake took a loss in regional men’s soccer action from Saturday. 

Omaha (3-6-2, 2-0-0): Omaha scored a 3-1 win over Western Illinois (0-12-0, 0-2-0), getting goals from Miguel Gomez, Andreas Hermansson and Aaron Uribe and assists out of Martin Veys, Cole Nelson and Gonzalo Ledesma. 

Drake (5-5-0, 2-2-0): Bradley (3-3-3, 2-1-1) found a goal on a corner kick in the 55th minute to take a 1-0 win over Drake. Luke Anderson had four saves and gave up just the one gal in 90 minutes. 

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 2 Cal State Fullerton 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 1 Drake 0 

Missouri State 4 Evansville 0

SIUE 3 Valparaiso 0

Summit League 

Omaha 3 Western Illinois 1

Oral Roberts 2 Eastern Illinois 0