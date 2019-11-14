Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha upset top-seeded Western Illinois to move to the Summit League final on Thursday in regional men's soccer.

Omaha (4-8-4): Omaha’s Pep Mateu scored a golden goal in the 94th minute to lift the Mavericks to a 3-2 overtime win over Western Illinois (5-13-1) in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Mitch Hammer and Marcos Bautista also scored to make for the first No. 4 seed in Summit League Tournament history to advance to the title match.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Summit League Tournament — Semifinals 

Omaha 3 Western Illinois 2 — OT

Denver 2 Oral Roberts 0

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 3 Minnesota 1