(KMAland) -- Omaha upset top-seeded Western Illinois to move to the Summit League final on Thursday in regional men's soccer.
Omaha (4-8-4): Omaha’s Pep Mateu scored a golden goal in the 94th minute to lift the Mavericks to a 3-2 overtime win over Western Illinois (5-13-1) in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Mitch Hammer and Marcos Bautista also scored to make for the first No. 4 seed in Summit League Tournament history to advance to the title match.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Summit League Tournament — Semifinals
Omaha 3 Western Illinois 2 — OT
Denver 2 Oral Roberts 0
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 3 Minnesota 1