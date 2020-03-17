(Kansas City) -- The MIAA has announced the cancellation of the remaining spring 2020 conference regular season and postseason.
View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 11:39 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.