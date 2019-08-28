(Kansas City) -- The MIAA has announced the conference’s preseason men’s and women’s cross country and women’s soccer coaches polls.
Northwest Missouri State is picked fifth in men’s cross country, seventh in women’s cross country and 11th in women’s soccer.
In the men’s cross country poll, Missouri Southern received 10 first-place votes and 100 points while Nebraska Kearney had 1 and 88. Fort Hays State and Pitt State are third and fourth in the poll. View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.
In the women’s cross country poll, Pitt State had eight first-place votes and 138 points to edge Missouri Southern as the favorite. Missouri Southern has three first-place votes and 135 points while Nebraska Kearney (3rd) and Central Missouri (6th) also received a first-place vote.
Fort Hayes State and Washburn are the other top five teams in the poll. Missouri Western is seventh, and Northwest Missouri State is eighth. View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.
In the women’s soccer poll, Central Oklahoma is the favorite, narrowly ahead of Central Missouri. UCO has seven first-place votes and 117 points, and Central Missouri had five and 115. Fort Hays State, Emporia State and Missouri Western rounded out the top five.
Rogers State, Northeastern State, Newman, Washburn and Nebraska Kearney round out the top 10. Northwest Missouri State is picked in a tie for 11th with Missouri Southern.
View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.