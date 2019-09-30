(KMAland) -- Michigan State is the favorite to win the Big Ten Conference in basketball this season, according to a preseason poll of 28 Big Ten beat writers.
The Spartans had 27 first-place votes with Maryland – picked second – nabbing the other vote. Ohio State, Purdue and Michigan are the rest of the top five.
Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa follow before Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern.
Michigan State’s Cassius Winston is the Big Ten Player of the Year pick while Ohio State’s D.J. Carton – a Bettendorf, Iowa native – is the Freshman of the Year pick. Winston, Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Maryland’s Anthony Cowan and Kaleb Wesson of Ohio State are the First Team All-Conference picks.