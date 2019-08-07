(KMAland) -- The Midland women and Hastings men are the coaches’ pick to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference soccer championships this season.
The preseason poll was released on Wednesday with the Midland women receiving 10 of 13 first-place votes. Hastings received the other three and is picked second. Concordia, Briar Cliff and Jamestown round out the top five.
Meanwhile, the Hastings men picked up 10 of 12 first-place votes to take the top spot in the poll. Morningside had one first-place vote and ranked second while Briar Cliff and Concordia tied for third and Midland - the other first-place vote - ranked fifth.