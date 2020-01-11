(Atlantic) -- Millard South claimed the team title while Underwood claimed three individual titles at Saturday's Rollin Dyer Invitational.
The Patriots scored 251 points and received championships from Caleb Coyle (113), Connor Knopick (132), Tyler Antoniak (138) and Isaac Trumble (220). They also had a trio of runner-ups and third-place finishes.
Grand Island finished second in the team standings with 180 points and had a champion at 126 pound courtesy of Blake Cushing.
Humboldt finished third in the team standings despite not having a champion. The Wildcats did have three runner-ups, though.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished two points behind Humboldt and had two champions: Jack Gaukel (152) and Blake Liebe (170).
Underwood finished just behind Bondurant-Farrar for fifth but did crown three champions: Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120) and Nick Hamilton (145).
Porter drew the second-seed for the tournament but made a statement in the finals by defeating top-seeded and Class 2A No. 4 ranked Cole Nelson (Humboldt)
"I got to my attacks more my third match and I just got to work more on my stuff then focus on what they're doing." Porter said.
Hamilton put on arguably the match of the evening. The 145 Pound 1A No. 1 and KMAland 106-145 No. 1 Hamilton defeated Antrell Taylor (Millard South)--a Class A runner-up.
Hamilton tied the match at 3 apiece late in the third with Taylor's second warning for stalling. Hamilton then took Taylor down in the waning seconds of sudden-victory to capture the victory and earn the tournaments honor of "Most Outstanding Wrestler."
"I knew my conditioning was better." Hamilton said, "I just kept wrestling and getting to my shots. I knew as soon as I got to my last shot I was going to finish it."
Atlantic-CAM tallied 111 points to finish seventh in the team race. Cale Roller entertained the home crowd with a title at 285 pounds on his birthday, his first Rollin Dyer title.
"I've been working for it for three years now," Roller said, "just to be able to do it in front of our home crowd is just a really fun experience."
Red Oak's Justin McCunn surrendered a pare of rare takedowns in his finals bout but still pinned Bondurant-Farrar's Neal Larsen in the finals.
"I let that fuel me a little bit." McCunn said, "I came out not wanting to give up any takedowns. Overall it was a decent day and I know what I need to work on."
KMAland's other individual championship came from AHSTW's Gavyn Fischer, who claimed gold at 195 pounds with a victory over Bondurant-Farrar's Ethan Smith.
"My front headlock worked good." Fischer said, "It means a lot. I haven't made the finals at this tournament ever. It's a really big tournament, a lot of tough competition."
Alta-Aurelia's Alex De Roos also captured gold at 182 pounds.
Southwest Valley's day was highlighted by Tallen Myers third-place finish at 220 pounds.
Complete results, team scores and video intervewis with Porter, Hamilton, McCunn, Fischer and Roller can be viewed below.
Individual Champions
106: Gable Porter, Underwood
113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South
120: Stevie Barnes, Underwood
126: Blake Cushing, Grand Island
132: Connor Knopick, Millard South
138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South
145: Nick Hamilton, Underwood
152: Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: Justin McCunn, Red Oak
170: Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
182: Alex De Roos, Alta-Aurelia
195: Gavyn Fischer, AHSTW
220: Isaac Trumble, Millard South
285: Cale Roller, Atlantic-CAM
TEAM SCORES
1. Millard South (251)
2. Grand Island (180)
3. Humboldt (167.5)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (165)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (146.5)
6. Underwood (119.5)
7. Atlantic-CAM (111)
8. Red Oak (94)
9. AHSTW (85)
10. Alta-Aurelia (70)
11. Glenwood (55)
12. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (47.5)
13. Denison-Schleswig (45)
14. Southwest Valley (36)