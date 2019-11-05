(KMAland) -- The M.I.N.K. League has announced the addition of two new teams for the 2020 season.
The Des Moines Prospects and Chanute will join the league for the upcoming season. The Prospects will join the North Division, Chanute will start in the South Division and Sedalia has been moved from the North to the South Division.
In addition, the MINK League has announced the playoffs will change for the 2020 season. The top team in each division will receive a first round bye with the remaining teams seeded 3-6 and will play a one game playoff. The winners then meet in the MINK League semifinals against the top two seeds. The winners of those games will play in a best of three series for the MINK League Championship.
The 2020 MINK League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be contested in Chillicothe on Thursday, July 9th, 2020.