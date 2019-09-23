(KMAland) -- There’s a new No. 1 in the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
Pattonsburg is a unanimous choice in the top spot following Mound City’s loss to Southwest Livingston. Despite that loss, the Panthers are still three spots ahead of Southwest Livingston at No. 3.
East Atchison moved up to No. 2 this week while North Andrew follows Mound City at No. 4. Worth County rounds out the top five. Rock Port comes in this week tied at No. 9.
View the complete poll embedded below.
Week 4 Media Poll pic.twitter.com/DIbPx9QKFT— MO 8-Man Football (@MO8ManFootball) September 23, 2019