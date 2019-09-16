(KMAland) -- Mound City continues to hold their lead at the top spot in the latest Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
The Panthers received four first-place votes and continue to lead Pattonsburg, who has two first-place votes, and East Atchison, who garnered one first-place tally.
North Andrew and Worth County are tied at four in the latest poll. View the full poll in the embedded tweet below.
Media Poll— MO 8-Man Football (@MO8ManFootball) September 16, 2019
1. Mound City (4) 67
2. Pattonsburg (2) 64
3. East Atchison (1) 56
4. North Andrew 46
4. Worth County 46
6. SW Livingston 24
7. Albany 13
8. Orrick 11
9. King City 10
9. North Shelby 10
9. Osceola 10