(KMAland) -- Mound City continues to hold a slight edge on Pattonsburg in the latest Missouri 8-Man Football Media Poll.
Both teams have three first-place votes, but Mound City has a 66 to 63 edge in points. Worth County holds the other first-place vote and is ranked third. East Atchison and Stanberry are the remaining top five teams.
North Andrew, Orrick, Southwest Livingston, DeKalb and King City are the rest of the top 10. View more information in the tweet below.
Week 2 Media Poll pic.twitter.com/kWaFxc4YiL— MO 8-Man Football (@MO8ManFootball) September 2, 2019