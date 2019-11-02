Landon Poppa, Mound City.jpg
(KMAland) -- Mound City, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt and Stanberry were among the Missouri playoff winners on Friday.

8-MAN: Mound City 52 Rock Port 6 

Landon Poppa had 115 yards rushing and five offensive touchdowns for Mound City to open the playoffs with a dominant win.

8-MAN: South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 96 DeKalb 42 

Drew Quinlin, SHNH.jpg
Drew Quinlin had 140 yards rushing, 136 yards passing and six total touchdowns on offense to lead SHNH in the win.

8-MAN: Stanberry 26 King City 22 

Collin Sager, Stanberry.jpg

Collin Sager led Stanberry with 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns on offense and added a fumble recovery and interception on defense for the Bulldogs.

Austin Schwebach also had 134 yards passing and a touchdown. 

MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – FIRST ROUND

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 96 DeKalb 42

Mound City 52 Rock Port 6

North Andrew 80 Bishop LeBlond 24

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – FIRST ROUND

Worth County 46 North-West Nodaway 0

Albany 78 Platte Valley 32

Stanberry 26 King City 22

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – FIRST ROUND

Stewartsville 32 Norborne 26 — 3 OT

North Shelby 76 Braymer 7

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – FIRST ROUND

Drexel 13 Chilhowee 0 (FORFEIT)

Liberal 84 Northwest Hughesville 28

Rich Hill 30 Osceola 28

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND

Maryville 62 St. Joseph Christian 0

Lawson 48 Lexington 10

Richmond 48 Brookfield 22

Lathrop 62 Trenton 13

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND

Savannah 60 Northeast Kansas City 0

Central Academy (2-7) at Cameron (4-5)

Chillicothe 61 Southeast 12

Benton 40 Pembroke Hill 27

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 8 – FIRST ROUND

Lincoln College Prep 38 Kansas City East 10

Excelsior Spring 28 Lafayette 24

Platte County 36 Winnetonka 13

Smithville 60 Kearney 45

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 7 – FIRST ROUND

Summit Christian Academy 55 Lone Jack 6

Knob Noster 49 St. Pius X 6

University Academy Hogan Prep Academy (Saturday)

Lafayette County 40 Holden 3

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

CLASS B – FIRST ROUND

Roncalli Catholic 56 Plattsmouth 28

Northwest 34 Lexington 3

Scottsbluff 48 Alliance 6

Norris 38 Mount Michael Benedictine 10

Waverly 49 Gross Catholic 20

Hastings 42 McCook 7

Bennington 47 Seward 35

Skutt Catholic 28 Blair 3

CLASS C1 – FIRST ROUND

Adams Central 64 Valentine 0

Aurora 32 Ogallala 13

Ord 26 Gothenburg 20

Pierce 55 Chase County 28

Ashland-Greenwood 53 Cozad 14

Wayne 28 Kearney Catholic 21

Scotus Catholic 48 Bishop Neumann 28

Wahoo 56 Boys Town 0

CLASS C2 – FIRST ROUND

Sutton 46 Yutan 7

Battle Creek 34 Archbishop Bergan 14

BRLD 39 Wilber-Clatonia 21

North Bend Central 34 North Platte St. Patrick’s 19

St. Paul 36 Centura 0

Aquinas Catholic 27 Shelby-Rising City 0

Doniphan-Trumbull 22 Centennial 14

Oakland-Craig 28 Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

Millard West 34 Lincoln Pius X 0

Elkhorn South 23 Kearney 7

Omaha Burke 31 Millard North 7

Bellevue West 42 Lincoln East 0

Millard South 42 Papillion-La Vista South 21

Grand Island 35 Lincoln Southwest 14

Westside 49 Creighton Prep 13

Lincoln Southeast 35 Omaha North 10

CLASS 6-MAN – FIRST ROUND

Cody-Kilgore 100 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0

Arthur County 59 Heartland Lutheran 38

Eustis-Farnam 34 Red Cloud 33

McCool Junction 55 Crawford 40

Creek Valley 58 Wilcox-Hildreth

McPherson County/Stapleton 43 Maywood-Hayes Center 20

Sioux County 48 Sterling 8

Harvard 64 Spalding Academy 28