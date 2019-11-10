(KMAland) -- Check out the Nebraska and Missouri state volleyball championship and consolation scores from Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
State Championships
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 27-21-25-18-15 Gretna 25-25-22-25-7
Class B: Skutt Catholic 25-25-25 Duchesne Academy 14-12-16
Class C1: Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-30-25 St. Paul 27-20-28-18
Class C2: Grand Island Central Catholic 26-25-25 Hastings St. Cecilia 24-22-15
Class D1: Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Archbishop Bergan 19-17-22
Class D2: BDS 26-25-19-18-16 Humphrey St. Francis 24-16-25-25-14
Consolations
Class C1: Wahoo 25-16-25-25 Broken Bow 21-25-18-16
Class C2: Lutheran High Northeast 25-19-25-25 Superior 15-25-18-21
Class D1: Pleasanton 26-25-25-21-15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 28-21-23-25-11
Class D2: Lawrence-Nelson 25-25-25 Wynot 23-18-20
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
State Championships
Class 1: Advance 2 Sante Fe 0
Class 2: Hermann 2 St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Class 3: St. Francis Borgia 2 Logan-Rogersville 1
Class 4: Nixa 2 Lafayette (Wildwood) 0
Consolations
Class 1: Billings 2 Calvary Lutheran 0
Class 2: Licking 2 St. Paul Lutheran 0
Class 3: St. Michael the Archangel 2 Windsor 0
Class 4: Liberty 2 Francis Howell Central 0