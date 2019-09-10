(Rosendale, MO) -- A battle of two top five Missouri 8-man teams takes place in Rosendale Friday night when North Andrew hosts Pattonsburg.
The latest Missouri 8-Man Football Media Poll has North Andrew ranked fourth in the state while Pattonsburg is second, a spot they've held since the start of the season. For head coach Dwayne Williams and his Cardinals squad, it's all business as usual this week and focusing on the task at hand.
"Last year with Pattonsburg, they beat us 72-54 and it was a shootout," Williams said to KMA Sports Monday afternoon. "We aren't going to win a shootout with Pattonsburg. We have to control the ball on offense and find some ways to slow them down when we're on defense. Nobody has been able to do that except Worth County last year."
North Andrew is off to a solid 2-0 start with a season opening 42-28 win at King City, and a 74-13 victory in last week's home opener against Bishop LeBlond. Senior quarterback Jaden Baker has led the charge through two games with 208 passing yards and five touchdowns. He's also carried the ball 23 times for 174 yards and three scores on the ground.
"He was a part time starter in the beginning of the year last season," Coach Williams said. "We were trying to get him up to speed on how we wanted to do things. He took over in week six and just took off after that. Our expectations for him are high, the same as for our team. He leads us on offense, and a lot of times on the defensive side. He's a senior captain and we're excited to how he progresses each week."
Coach Williams says perhaps the biggest challenge facing his team Friday night is finding a way to shut down Pattonsburg star quarterback Steven Willhite, who has been tabbed by several publications as the best quarterback in all of Missouri 8-man football. The senior gunslinger already has 11 passing touchdowns through two games.
"He will be the best quarterback we face all year by far," Williams said. "He's really efficient with the ball and makes great decisions with a quick release. He doesn't get hit a lot and they have an excellent system. He's top notch and could definitely play at a much higher level and play quarterback very well."
KMA Reporter Nolan Brooks will provide live reports from Rosendale Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.