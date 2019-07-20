(Columbia) -- Missouri has been picked third in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division while five Tigers were selected to the All-SEC Preseason Team.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is a first-team pick while offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Cale Garrett were picked to the second team. Third-teamers are cornerback DeMarkus Acy and running back Larry Rountree III.
Georgia received 233 first-place votes in the Eastern Division while Florida had 21, Missouri had three and South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky had one each. Alabama was the Western Division choice by 253 of the 258 media members. LSU had the other five first-place votes.
View the complete release from Missouri here.