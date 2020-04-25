(Columbia) -- Missouri picked up a St. Louis area running back for their 2021 recruiting class on Saturday.
DeSmet back Taj Butts announced for the Tigers, joining teammate Mekhi Wingo in the class. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound prospect is ranked ninth in the state of Missouri and 40th at running back, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Butts led DeSmet to the Class 6 state championship this past fall, rushing for 1,279 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also held reported offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville and Purdue.