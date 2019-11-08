(KMAland) -- Recaps from Missouri district semifinal wins from East Atchison, Mound City, Worth County, Pattonsburg and Maryville.
8-MAN DISTRICT 4: East Atchison 58 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 36
Jake McEnaney had five touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) to lead East Atchison to their 10th straight win.
Kaylin Merriweather added three touchdowns of his own on a run of 75 yards and receptions of 72 and 40 yards.
8-MAN DISTRICT 4: Mound City 44 North Andrew 32
Dylan George had 221 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Panthers in the victory.
8-MAN DISTRICT 3: Pattonsburg 74 Stanberry 20
Steven Willhite had 532 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, including 187 yards and two scores to Patrick Cowley and 139 yards and two more to Brett Emig.
Austin Schwebach led Stanberry with 90 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards.
8-MAN DISTRICT 3: Worth County 74 Albany 54
Alex Rinehart had 190 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Aydan Gladstone chipped in 170 yards and three scores of his own. He also threw for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Jaxon Anderson added a rushing, receiving and kickoff return for a touchdown for the Tigers and had an interception on defense.
Dawson Butterfield led Albany with 200 yard rushing on 30 carries and scored a touchdown. Tryce Floyd chipped in 93 yards and two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns. Ethan Mercer also scored twice on the ground for the Warriors.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8: Maryville 47 Lawson 0
Tate Oglesby led the Spoofhounds with four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
View the area Missouri district semifinal scores from Friday below.
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – SEMIFINALS
East Atchison 58 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 36
Mound City 44 North Andrew 32
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – SEMIFINALS
Pattonsburg 74 Stanberry 20
Worth County 74 Albany 54
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – SEMIFINALS
Southwest Livingston 80 Stewartsville 6
North Shelby 54 Orrick 6
CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – SEMIFINALS
Appleton City 60 Rich Hill 38
Drexel 41 Liberal 22
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS
Maryville 47 Lawson 0
Lathrop 42 Richmond 6
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS
Savannah 56 Cameron 14
Chillicothe 44 Benton 14