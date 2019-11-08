Jake McEnaney & Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison.jpg
Pictured: Jake McEnaney & Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison

(KMAland) -- Recaps from Missouri district semifinal wins from East Atchison, Mound City, Worth County, Pattonsburg and Maryville. 

8-MAN DISTRICT 4: East Atchison 58 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 36 

Jake McEnaney had five touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) to lead East Atchison to their 10th straight win.

Kaylin Merriweather added three touchdowns of his own on a run of 75 yards and receptions of 72 and 40 yards.

8-MAN DISTRICT 4: Mound City 44 North Andrew 32 

Dylan George, Mound City.jpg
Dylan George had 221 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Panthers in the victory.

8-MAN DISTRICT 3: Pattonsburg 74 Stanberry 20 

Steven Willhite, Pattonsburg.jpg
Steven Willhite had 532 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, including 187 yards and two scores to Patrick Cowley and 139 yards and two more to Brett Emig.

Austin Schwebach led Stanberry with 90 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards.

8-MAN DISTRICT 3: Worth County 74 Albany 54 

Alex Rinehart & Aydan Gladstone, Worth County.jpg
Alex Rinehart had 190 yards rushing and four touchdowns, and Aydan Gladstone chipped in 170 yards and three scores of his own. He also threw for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Jaxon Anderson added a rushing, receiving and kickoff return for a touchdown for the Tigers and had an interception on defense. 

Dawson Butterfield led Albany with 200 yard rushing on 30 carries and scored a touchdown. Tryce Floyd chipped in 93 yards and two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns. Ethan Mercer also scored twice on the ground for the Warriors.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8: Maryville 47 Lawson 0  

Tate Oglesby, Maryville.jpg
Tate Oglesby led the Spoofhounds with four catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

View the area Missouri district semifinal scores from Friday below.

MISSOURI FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 4 – SEMIFINALS 

East Atchison 58 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 36

Mound City 44 North Andrew 32

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 3 – SEMIFINALS

Pattonsburg 74 Stanberry 20

Worth County 74 Albany 54 

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 2 – SEMIFINALS

Southwest Livingston 80 Stewartsville 6

North Shelby 54 Orrick 6

CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1 – SEMIFINALS

Appleton City 60 Rich Hill 38

Drexel 41 Liberal 22

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS

Maryville 47 Lawson 0

Lathrop 42 Richmond 6

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 – SEMIFINALS

Savannah 56 Cameron 14

Chillicothe 44 Benton 14