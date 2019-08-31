(KMAland) -- East Atchison rolled while Rock Port, North-West Nodaway and Maryville all took losses in Northwest Missouri on Friday evening.
East Atchison 68 Southwest Livingston 22
Jake McEnaney finished with four touchdowns to lead East Atchison. Briacin Bywater also had three touchdowns on the evening, and Kaylin Merriwether added two scores of his own.
DeKalb 44 Rock Port 38
Darrin McElfresh had 183 yards rushing and five touchdowns for DeKalb. Rock Port’s Joey Herron finished with 200 yards rushing of his own.
Stewartsville 36 North-West Nodaway 14
Dalton Martin led Stewartsville with 86 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while Keaton Nelson had 40 yards rushing and a touchdown to go with two fumble recoveries.
NW Nodaway’s Gabe Goff had 143 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Blair Oaks 23 Maryville 14
The Maryville offense struggled early, falling behind 23-0 at the half before putting together a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Ben Walker had 157 yards passing and a touchdown for the ‘Hounds.
View all Missouri scores below.
275 CONFERENCE
East Atchison 68 Southwest Livingston 22
DeKalb 44 Rock Port 38
Stewartsville 36 North-West Nodaway 14
Mound City 42 Platte Valley 6
Worth County 80 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 33
OTHER MISSOURI 8-MAN
North Andrew 42 King City 28
Stanberry 42 Braymer 13
Pattonsburg 66 Bishop LeBlond 26
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Blair Oaks 23 Maryville 14
Chillicothe 20 Marshall 7
Odessa 49 St. Pius X 0
Cameron 51 KC Northeast 13
Winnetonka 47 Benton 20
Grain Valley 14 Savannah 12
Lafayette 53 Clinton 0
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Palmyra 7 Broofield 6
Lathrop 42 Trenton 14
Oak Grove 28 Lawson 10
Quincy Notre Dame (Ill.) 28 Lexington 12
Putnam County 21 St. Joseph Christian 0