Rock Port FB 2019.jpg
Rock Port junior running back Joey Herron

 Photo by KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Rock Port earned its first win under first year head coach Dalton Jones, East Atchison rolled North-West Nodaway, and Maryville picked up its first win of the season Friday evening.

Rock Port 34 Platte Valley 6

Junior running back Joey Herron rushed for 230 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns to lead the Blue Jays. He added three receptions for 41 yards. Platte Valley's Dalton Luke had 52 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards in the loss.

East Atchison 46 North-West Nodaway 0

East Atchison FB 2019.jpg

East Atchison senior quarterback Jake McEnaney

Wolves senior quarterback Jake McEnaney threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the three quarter contest. The East Atchison defense held North-West Nodaway's offense to 40 total yards from scrimmage. 

Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62

southwest livingston.jpg

SW Livingston quarterback Mack Anderson

Quarterback Mack Anderson passed for 89 yards, ran for 139 and scored five total touchdowns in the Wildcats' wild shootout win over the Spartans.

Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20

tate oglesby.jpg
Maryville senior WR/DB Tate Oglesby

The Spoofhounds earned their first win of the season behind a big night from senior wide receiver/defensive back Tate Oglesby. He caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He returned an interception for a touchdown, and also had a 67-yard punt return for a score. 

KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN

East Atchison 46 North-West Nodaway 0

Rock Port 34 Platte Valley 6

Mound City 56 Stewartsville/Osborn 8

Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62

DeKalb 42 King City/Union Star 34 

North Andrew 74 Bishop LeBlond 13 

Albany 78 Stanberry 24

Pattonsburg 94 Braymer 38

North Shelby 84 NW Hughesville 2

Orrick 62 Norborne/Hardin-Central 32

Rich Hill 78 Chilhowee 16

Osceola 56 Liberal 38

Appleton City 50 Drexel 40 

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20

Chillicothe 50 Kirksville 21 

St. Pius X 14 St. Michael the Archangel 0 

Cameron 34 Kansas City East 21 

Excelsior Springs 24 Benton 14

Savannah 27 Pleasant Hill 20 

Center 35 Lafayette 21 

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

Monroe City 30 Brookfield 14 

Lathrop 50 Hogan Prep Academy 6 

Lawson 13 Lafayette County 7 

Lexington 38 Trenton 6 

Frontenac (KS) 26 Richmond 14

East Buchanan 43 St. Joseph Christian 7 

