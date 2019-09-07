(KMAland) -- Rock Port earned its first win under first year head coach Dalton Jones, East Atchison rolled North-West Nodaway, and Maryville picked up its first win of the season Friday evening.
Rock Port 34 Platte Valley 6
Junior running back Joey Herron rushed for 230 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns to lead the Blue Jays. He added three receptions for 41 yards. Platte Valley's Dalton Luke had 52 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards in the loss.
East Atchison 46 North-West Nodaway 0
Wolves senior quarterback Jake McEnaney threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the three quarter contest. The East Atchison defense held North-West Nodaway's offense to 40 total yards from scrimmage.
Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62
Quarterback Mack Anderson passed for 89 yards, ran for 139 and scored five total touchdowns in the Wildcats' wild shootout win over the Spartans.
Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20
The Spoofhounds earned their first win of the season behind a big night from senior wide receiver/defensive back Tate Oglesby. He caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He returned an interception for a touchdown, and also had a 67-yard punt return for a score.
KMALAND MISSOURI 8-MAN
East Atchison 46 North-West Nodaway 0
Rock Port 34 Platte Valley 6
Mound City 56 Stewartsville/Osborn 8
Southwest Livingston 66 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62
DeKalb 42 King City/Union Star 34
North Andrew 74 Bishop LeBlond 13
Albany 78 Stanberry 24
Pattonsburg 94 Braymer 38
North Shelby 84 NW Hughesville 2
Orrick 62 Norborne/Hardin-Central 32
Rich Hill 78 Chilhowee 16
Osceola 56 Liberal 38
Appleton City 50 Drexel 40
MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE
Maryville 56 Harrisonville 20
Chillicothe 50 Kirksville 21
St. Pius X 14 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Cameron 34 Kansas City East 21
Excelsior Springs 24 Benton 14
Savannah 27 Pleasant Hill 20
Center 35 Lafayette 21
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8
Monroe City 30 Brookfield 14
Lathrop 50 Hogan Prep Academy 6
Lawson 13 Lafayette County 7
Lexington 38 Trenton 6
Frontenac (KS) 26 Richmond 14
East Buchanan 43 St. Joseph Christian 7