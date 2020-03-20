(Columbia) -- Missouri tennis has announced the signing of Valentina Vasquez.
The Santiago, Chile native signed with Missouri and ranks as the No. 1 player in the U-18 Chile rankings.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
