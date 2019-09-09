(Columbia) -- Missouri had a trio of athletes honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday.
Sophomore linebacker Nick Bolton was picked as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following a 10-tackle, 3-TFL and 2-interception performance against West Virginia. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Also on Monday, Missouri volleyball junior Kylie Deberg and sophomore Andrea Fuentes were honored by the league.
Deberg was picked as the Overall and Offensive Player of the Week, and Fuentes was named the Setter of the Week.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.