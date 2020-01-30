(KMAland) -- A former Missouri Valley multi-sport athlete is already making an impact in the strength and conditioning world.
Sam Schmitz, a 2013 grad of Mo Valley, is fresh off an internship learning under the tutelage of Iowa head strength coach Chris Doyle. Now, he’s found a job of his own at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“(Coach Doyle) has always had my best interests,” Schmitz said. “He said we should try to find me a job to go lead some groups and coach a little more. I was all for it, and two days later he texted me about this opportunity at Austin Peay.”
Schmitz, who competed in football, basketball, track and baseball at Missouri Valley, went from the Western Iowa Conference school to Central College in Pella, where he played for the Dutch football team.
From there, he went to the University of Northern Iowa to study kinesiology and achieved his Master’s degree. Finally, he was accepted into the internship program at Iowa under Doyle.
“That was from January to May of last year,” Schmitz said. “Once that ended, they asked me to stay on through the rest of the year, so I did that through the (football season).”
Schmitz says working under, around and with Doyle – one of the nation’s most successful strength coaches – was invaluable experience.
“Some people don’t really understand what goes on behind the scenes,” Schmitz said. “They see the product on Saturdays, but Coach Doyle has earned every recognition he (receives). I knew I would learn a thing or two about the ins-and-outs of the strength and conditioning world, but the thing people don’t see is the respect he receives from all of his athletes.”
Schmitz will be an assistant strength coach for the Austin Peay football team and will get a chance to run one of his own programs.
“I’ve been an Iowa kid my whole life,” Schmitz said. “I’ve never really left the state, but I’m kind of excited to finally take that leap and that next stepping stone in my career. See a new program, a new university and how another program runs things.”
Hear much more from Schmitz from today’s Upon Further Review in the audio file linked below.