(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley rushing game stayed strong this past Friday night in a 46-12 win over MVAOCOU.
The Big Reds won for the second straight week and the third time in four games to move to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 1A District 9. Despite the recent and overall success of the season, Coach Rick Barker says he’s still trying to figure this team out.
“You say Week 7 already, it just blows me away how quick we’ve got to this point,” he told KMA Sports. “We’re still working to find that identity on who we want to be. We’re happy to be 2-0 in the district, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us.”
In the win over the Rams, senior Nick Haynes had another 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Gavin Bartalini added 93 yards and a score, and juniors Cole Lange and Eric McIlnay combined to rack up 101 yards of their own.
“Every time we play MVAOCOU, it always seems to be a very physical, grind-it-out game,” Barker said. “The second half we pulled away a little bit, but that first quarter, first half they played just as tough as anybody.”
While Haynes has been a bastion of consistency for the Big Reds over the past two seasons, Coach Barker wants to see more from the rest of his team.
“We can’t count on Nick every night,” Barker said. “(Others) have done a great job, but we’ve got to get those guys being more consistent contributors. We can’t put the entire workload on Nick.”
It’s a certainty that they will need as many contributions as they can possibly get this upcoming Friday night when they take on KMAland No. 1 Treynor (6-0, 2-0). The Cardinals are big, they’re physical and they’re all kinds of athletic.
“They’re extremely long, too,” Coach Barker said. “Across the board, (they’re just so big). Even their backs and skill kids are extremely long. Treynor presents a ton of problems. You’ve got to pick your poison and how you want to defend and stop them.”
Coach Barker notes Treynor is usually a run-heavy squad with senior quarterback Jake Fisher leading a quartet of backs with at least 254 yards on the ground. However, they showed their capability in the passing game near halftime against Underwood on Friday when Fisher put one on Jack Stogdill for a last-second 57-yard touchdown pass.
With plenty to worry about on defense, the Big Reds will hope to keep the ball out of Treynor’s hands and use their run game to control the clock.
“We’re just going to have to play a perfect game,” Barker added. “Treynor is well-coached and won’t beat themselves. You have to play perfect right along with them. You can’t do things that beat you, and you hope somewhere along the lines something goes your way. Catch a break here or there. In all areas, they’re exceptional.”
Keith Christensen will have reports on Friday night from Missouri Valley. Listen to the full interview with Coach Barker below.