(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football has a winning formula, and it worked perfectly on Friday night in a 20-12 win over West Monona.
The Big Reds passed just four times and completed none of them, but that didn’t matter as they rushed for 414 yards in opening the year with a victory.
“We knew (West Monona) returned a lot,” Coach Rick Barker told KMA Sports. “When we played them last year, we felt like one got away from us. We were bound and determined to not make that same mistake. The kids were really focused, locked in and really paid attention to detail. We were really happy with the team’s effort.”
Senior running back Nick Haynes led the ground game with 209 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Gavin Bartalini made his debut under center, rushing for 156 yards. That total was buoyed by a 91-yard sprint to the house.
“We kind of know what we’re getting with Nick Haynes,” Barker said. “He’s going to be a competitor and wants the ball in those situations. He’s prepared to carry 30 to 35 times. The pleasant surprise was Gavin. He’s done everything he could to be prepared for the season, but we just didn’t know what we would get when the lights came on. To have that big play capability out of the quarterback position is going to make us tough.”
Meanwhile, the defense was solid in holding West Monona to just 12 points and forcing three turnovers. Coach Barker was particularly impressed with the play of junior defensive end Ben Hernandez, who had a team-high eight tackles.
“The thing we like about him is that he’s long and athletic,” Barker noted. “He does a really good job in space, even with a guy in his face. He’s real athletic. Our linebacker core in general did a good job of setting the edge, flowing to the football and rallying in bunches.”
Junior Drake Anderson added 5.5 tackles while senior Jed Kyle had five of his own. Juniors Cole Lange and Grant Meade each had interceptions and classmate Fred Veatch recovered a fumble.
Now, the Missouri Valley ground game looks to lead the way in another victory when they meet Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia. Like the Big Reds, the Panthers are well known for their ground game. In fact, they only completed two passes in Friday’s loss to Treynor. This could mean a quick-moving game on Friday.
“(Logan-Magnolia) had a 12 or 14 play drive (against Treynor),” Barker said. “They’re not going to give us the ball much. We have to take advantage of our offensive opportunities. (Logan-Magnolia) runs a similar type of style of offense. They want to control the football and play tough defense, and that’s exactly what we want to do. We have to make the most out of the times we have the football.”
And along with all of that is the fact that they will be battling for bragging rights in the county. Still, Coach Barker hopes his team will take a level-headed approach to the matchup.
“With Logan-Magnolia being a Class A team, and we’re a 1A team,” Barker said, “it’s a non-district game. It’s a fun game – don’t get me wrong – our kids get excited about it. But in the grand scheme of what we’re trying to accomplish, we just want our kids to be better than they were last week.
“We have to make sure we’re not worried about the outside sources and the outside noise and just get better. It’s fun going against those kids since they’re just eight miles away, but in the grand scheme of things, Friday night is just another night.”
Missouri Valley won last year’s game 14-7. Quin Mann will be on hand during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, providing reports. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Barker below.