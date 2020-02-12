(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley senior Ashlyn Cook made sure to find the right landing spot for her college choice.
The standout pitcher wanted to find the right academic and athletic fit, and she believes she has found it in Coe College.
“I really wanted to make my decision before winter break, and I was challenging myself to look at a lot of different programs and schools,” Cook said. “Coe came on to my radar a little later in the semester, but I ended up really liking it.”
Cook says she looked at many colleges during her search for eventually choosing between Coe and Buena Vista.
“From an academic standpoint, I was really looking to be challenged,” Cook said. “Coe definitely has the potential to do that. They offer great opportunities through research, internships and job placements, and that was probably the biggest thing for me.
“From a softball standpoint, I felt right tat home. Coach (Diane) Meyer was so welcoming and accommodating, but she holds her athletes to a high expectation academically and athletically. That’s what I was looking for.”
Cook had a 2.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched last summer in her junior season. She also played a little shortstop for the Lady Reds, hitting .410 with a .477 on-base percentage and a .603 slugging mark.
“I’m really looking to playing wherever Coach Meyer needs me,” Cook added. “I’m hoping to do some pitching, but I’ve really fallen in love with playing in the outfield, too. Coe has a pretty large roster, so I’ll definitely have to work hard for any opportunity.”
Hear more from Cook in the full interview linked below.