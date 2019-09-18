(Missouri Valley) -- After racking up 448 total rushing yards in last week's 55-42 win over Riverside, Missouri Valley is seeking that same recipe when it heads to Westwood Friday night.
Big Reds head coach Rick Barker credits the strength of the team's running game to a talented backfield, as well as an offensive line that put in a lot of hours in the offseason and has stepped things up through three weeks.
"It's been an experiment with the offensive line and kind of a wait and see approach," Barker told KMA Sports this week. "Do we have to get someone else ready, or can this kid do it? They have all worked their tails off. Jace Coenen is weighing in at 185 and played full back and linebacker for us last year. He was willing to step in and play guard. We can't have a kid that works harder than him right now. He's doing an excellent job for us."
Leading the ground attack has been senior Nick Haynes who has 505 rushing yards with seven touchdowns this season. Other production comes from Gavin Bartalini (266 rushing yards) and Drake Anderson (110 rushing yards). Coach Barker noted that Cole Lange has been a bright spot out of the full back position.
Now, Missouri Valley will hope to keep things rolling this week when they travel to Westwood, a team that is 3-0 with wins over Akron-Westfield, Riverside, and AHSTW.
"I hope our kids have a great week of practice and preparation," Barker said. "The kids realize the challenge that is ahead of us. They are very similar to us. They want to run the football and they just want to be physical up front. It will be another run game for both teams."
Westwood quarterback Carter Copple has thrown for 190 yards with three touchdowns and no picks this year. He's also carried the ball 33 times for 184 yards and a team high five rushing scores. The leading ball carrier so far has been Braulio Munoz with 240 yards on 60 attempts.
"They are really big and very physical," Barker said. "Offensively, I think we match up well. Their defense is their strength, and our offense is our strength. It will be a great game of two strengths going against one another."
KMA reporter Quin Mann will have live reports from the Missouri Valley/Westwood game Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.