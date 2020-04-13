(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley senior Payton Hilts will continue her softball career next season and beyond at Briar Cliff.
The Lady Reds centerfielder joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday to explain her decision.
“As soon as I got on campus for my visit, I was in love,” Hilts said. “I love the school, and the atmosphere. There was really no other option for me.”
Hilts says the process started when she told her coach, Rick Barker, what she was looking for in a school.
“I was looking for a smaller school that was closer to home,” she said. “I have a younger sister and some nieces, and I wanted to find a spot that I could get away but still come home if I please.”
Hilts, who hit .356 with a .417 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage last season, led Missouri Valley with 28 RBI in her junior year.
“The family (atmosphere) and they were really welcoming,” Hilts said of the things that really stood out about Briar Cliff. “They had a parking spot for me, and they knew exactly who I was when I walked in the building. Everyone was very polite, and it just made it very simple.”
Hilts has started nearly every game and played nearly every inning over the last two seasons in centerfield.
“(Softball) is something I really enjoy,” Hilts said. “To be able to continue (to play at the next level is amazing), but I think the hardest thing was going to be leaving my teammates. So, when I got to Briar Cliff, and I found a similar atmosphere it really made me excited.
“I love the team atmosphere, and softball is something I don’t get tired of doing. I’m really excited.”
Listen to the complete interview with Hilts linked below.