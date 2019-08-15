(KMAland) -- The SEC Network has announced Missouri women’s soccer and volleyball will be nationally broadcast a combined eight times this upcoming season.
The Tigers soccer team will play on ESPNU twice with a home game against Georgia on September 29th and a road matchup with Texas A&M on October 27th.
Volleyball will have six national broadcasts, including home matchups with Kentucky on September 29th (ESPNU), Ole Miss on October 9th (SECN), Tennessee on October 20th (SECN) and Florida on October 30th (ESPNU). Road meetings with LSU on October 2nd (ESPNU) and Kentucky on November 20th (SECN) will also be broadcast.
Missouri also announced they will have 15 other volleyball matches broadcast on SECNetwork+. View the complete release from Tigers athletics here. The soccer team announced the rest of their digital schedule linked here.
View the complete release from the SEC linked here.