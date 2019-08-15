(Birmingham) -- The Missouri football team placed eight on the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team, released on Thursday.
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and linebacker Cale Garrett were first team choices. Defensive back DeMarkus Acy was on the second team.
Third-team honors went out to offensive lineman Yasir Durant, running back Larry Rountree, defensive lineman Jordan Elliott and placekicker Tucker McCann.
View the complete release from the SEC linked here.