Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms early with fog developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early with fog developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.