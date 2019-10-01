(Columbia) -- Missouri cross country standouts Thomas George and Jenna Schwartz were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.
George was picked as the SEC Men’s Runner of the Week after winning the Men’s 8K race at the Gans Creek Classic - his second victory of the 2019 season.
Schwartz, meanwhile, took the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this year. Schwartz was the top freshman and sixth overall at the women’s 6K race at the Gans Creek Classic.
