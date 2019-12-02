(Columbia) -- Missouri sophomore Andrea Fuentes has been named the Southeastern Conference Volleyball Overall Player and Setter of the Week.
These are the ninth career weekly honors for the standout setter, who has been named Setter of the Week five this this year and Overall Player of the Week three times.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Also, three Missouri volleyball standouts have been named All-Southeastern Conference award winners on Sunday.
Kylie Deberg, Fuentes and Tyanna Omazic were all named All-SEC. This is the second time Deberg and Fuentes have been honored by the league while Omazic is a first-time honoree.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.