(Columbia) -- Missouri’s Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon all announced they will enter the 2020 NBA Draft process. All three will retain the collegiate eligibility.
Pinson averaged 11.1 points per game in his sophomore year. He was just the third Tiger in the past three decades to reach 525 points, 150 assists and 150 rebounds in his first 65 games.
Smith posted career-highs in points, rebounds and assists in his redshirt junior season, and Tilmon - a junior - appeared in 17 games with an average of 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.