(KMAland) -- Major League Baseball has announced the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play a regular season game at Dyersville, Iowa’s Field of Dreams next season.
The game will be the first-ever Major League Baseball game staged in the state of Iowa. This will come a year after Nebraska hosted their first-ever Major League Baseball game when the Royals and Tigers played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha to kick off the College World Series festivities.
The game will be held on August 13th, 2020 in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark, which will be constructed in the corn on the farm site where the movie was staged. The game will start at 6:00 PM and will be broadcast nationally.