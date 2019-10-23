(KMAland) -- Washington rolled in World Series Game 2 and now holds a two-game advantage while the NBA was busy on night two of the season.
MLB SCOREBOARD
World Series Game 2: Washington 12 Houston 3 (Washington leads series 2-0)
NBA SCOREBOARD
Charlotte 126 Chicago 125
Detroit 119 Indiana 110
Orlando 94 Cleveland 85
Philadelphia 107 Boston 93
Miami 120 Memphis 101
Minnesota 127 Brooklyn 126 — OT
Dallas 108 Washington 100
San Antonio 120 New York 111
Utah 100 Oklahoma City 95
Portland Denver
Phoenix Sacramento
NHL SCOREBOARD
Ottawa 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2