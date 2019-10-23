(KMAland) -- The Nationals took Game 1 of the World Series while the Clippers got past the Lakers on NBA opening night. Full scoreboard from the night pro sports below.
MLB SCOREBOARD
World Series Game 1: Washington 5 Houston 4 (Washington up 1-0)
NBA SCOREBOARD
Toronto 130 New Orleans 122 — OT
LA Clippers 112 LA Lakers 102
NHL SCOREBOARD
Boston 4 Toronto 2
Buffalo 4 San Jose 3 — OT
Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 3 NY Rangers 2 — OT
Vancouver 5 Detroit 2
Nashville 6 Anaheim 1
Minnesota 3 Edmonton 0
LA Kings 3 Winnipeg 2
Las Vegas 2 Chicago 1 — OT/SO
Washington 5 Calgary 3