World Series 2019
Photo: TVInsider.com

(KMAland) -- The Nationals took Game 1 of the World Series while the Clippers got past the Lakers on NBA opening night. Full scoreboard from the night pro sports below.

MLB SCOREBOARD 

World Series Game 1: Washington 5 Houston 4 (Washington up 1-0)

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Toronto 130 New Orleans 122 — OT

LA Clippers 112 LA Lakers 102

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Boston 4 Toronto 2

Buffalo 4 San Jose 3 — OT

Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 3 NY Rangers 2 — OT

Vancouver 5 Detroit 2 

Nashville 6 Anaheim 1

Minnesota 3 Edmonton 0

LA Kings 3 Winnipeg 2

Las Vegas 2 Chicago 1 — OT/SO

Washington 5 Calgary 3